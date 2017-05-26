Putin Meets With Russian Security Council to Discuss Operation in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the spokesman, the president also discussed socioeconomic issues and other regional problems.

"In the context of the international agenda, the ongoing operation of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria was touched upon [during the meeting]," Peskov said.

The meeting was attended by Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin.

Since September 2015, Russian aerospace forces have been carrying out airstrikes in Syria targeted at terrorist positions. This is being done at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad. In accordance with a decision made by Putin, the biggest part of the Russian air forces left Syria in May 2016 after its task was successful fulfilled.