Estonia Orders Two Russian Diplomats to Leave Country, Moscow Vows Response

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the move by telling Sputnik that that it is "another unfriendly and groundless act," which would not be left without a response.

The ministry refrained from further commenting on the issue.

The Russian Embassy in Estonia refused to comment on media reports of the expulsion of two Russian diplomats, the embassy's spokesman said earlier.

"The embassy is not yet commenting on the situation,", the embassy's adviser Yevgeny Verlin told Sputnik.

According to Delfi news outlet citing the spokesman of the Estonian Foreign Ministry, Estonian authorities have sent a note to Russian Consul General in Narva Dmitry Kazennov and Senior Consul Andrei Surgaev demanding their expulsion from the country.

The reasons for such a decision remain unknown.