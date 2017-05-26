Macron Intends to Strongly Defend French Interests During Meeting With Putin

PARIS (Sputnik) — Putin will visit Paris on May 29 in order to participate in the opening of an exhibition in Versailles devoted to Russia's Emperor Peter the Great.

"I remember only two candidates for the French presidency who had structured their relations with Vladimir Putin and Macron hadn't… To hold a dialogue does not mean to look up to each other. So I believe that Macron will strongly defend French interests in this context," Castaner told France Info radio.

During the visit, the Russian president is expected to meet with his French counterpart to discuss coordination of efforts in the fight against terrorism and the settlement of crises in Syria and Ukraine.