Mechanism to Control Spread of Extremist Ideas on Internet Needed - Russian MP

VIENNA (Sputnik) — The 2017 OSCE-wide Counter-Terrorism Conference is set to take place on Tuesday-Wednesday in the Austria's capital.

"I am convinced that the main objective was to unify national legislations of states in order to combat extremism and terrorism," Kovalev said at the OSCE conference in Vienna.

Kovalev added that the code might also include articles on means to counter and prevent violent extremism and radicalization that lead to terrorism (VERLT).

Since various terrorist groups actively use the Internet and social media to spread extremist ideas, an efficient mechanism to control this sphere is needed, he said.

"Due to the fact that Daesh terrorist group [banned in Russia] actively uses the Internet and social networks to recruit its supporters, the logical conclusion is that it is necessary to look for the origins of reinforcement of the ranks of this organization in the characteristics of the Global Liberation Army… Thus, the acute question on the necessity of ensuring security in accordance with social networking activities arises," Kovalev said at the OSCE conference in Vienna.

The lawmaker pointed out that the while measures were already being taken to block websites with extremist materials, doing the same to information on social networks is much more difficult.

The Global Liberation Army is a violent non-state actor, incorporating various groups of insurgents, terrorists and criminals.