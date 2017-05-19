HNC Delegation Head Says Latest Intra-Syrian Talks Bring Little Achievement

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The sixth round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva brought no significant results, head of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) delegation Nasr Hariri said Friday, expressing hope for reaching "true political achievement" in future.

"We can speak of little achievement. To keep Geneva process alive is an achievement. We want to keep the political process here under the umbrella of the United Nations. We had thoughts in coordination with [UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de] Mistura to establish some ideas to push the political process. I hope we can have a true political achievement in soon time," Hariri said.

Earlier in the day, Hariri said Syria's opposition delegation to the talks had submitted to de Mistura three memorandums on the country's six-year conflict, including on Iran's role in the region, on detainees and on displaced persons.

The latest round of intra-Syrian talks began in Geneva on Tuesday. The negotiations, held under the auspices of the United Nations, brought together representatives of the Syrian government, as well as different opposition groups, focusing on constitutional discussions.