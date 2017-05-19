HNC Delegation Head Says Latest Intra-Syrian Talks Bring Little Achievement

"We can speak of little achievement. To keep Geneva process alive is an achievement. We want to keep the political process here under the umbrella of the United Nations. We had thoughts in coordination with [UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de] Mistura to establish some ideas to push the political process. I hope we can have a true political achievement in soon time," Hariri said.
The latest round of intra-Syrian talks began in Geneva on Tuesday. The negotiations, held under the auspices of the United Nations, brought together representatives of the Syrian government, as well as different opposition groups, focusing on constitutional discussions.
