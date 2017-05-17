Kiev's Accusations of Russia Carrying Out Cyberattack Groundless - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian presidential administration deputy head Dmytro Shymkiv claimed Tuesday Poroshenko's website had been subject to a DDoS attack from Tuesday afternoon organized from the Yandex and VKontakte internet services banned by Poroshenko.

"The absence of any specifics once again confirms the absolute groundlessness of such accusations. And against the backdrop of yesterday's decisions of the Ukrainian side, once again demonstrates the rampant Russophobic orientation of Kiev's policy," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier Tuesday, the Ukrainian president approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to expand the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and legal entities. The expanded list includes 1,228 individuals and 468 legal entities.

In particular, Ukraine imposed sanctions on a number of Russian media. The country also banned access to social networks VKontakte, Odnoklassniki and Yandex and Mail.ru services.