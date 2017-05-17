Kiev's Accusations of Russia Carrying Out Cyberattack Groundless - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian presidential administration deputy head Dmytro Shymkiv claimed Tuesday Poroshenko's website had been subject to a DDoS attack from Tuesday afternoon organized from the Yandex and VKontakte internet services banned by Poroshenko.
"The absence of any specifics once again confirms the absolute groundlessness of such accusations. And against the backdrop of yesterday's decisions of the Ukrainian side, once again demonstrates the rampant Russophobic orientation of Kiev's policy," Peskov told reporters.
In particular, Ukraine imposed sanctions on a number of Russian media. The country also banned access to social networks VKontakte, Odnoklassniki and Yandex and Mail.ru services.
