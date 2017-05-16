MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko enacted the National Security and Defense Council’s (NSDC) decision on expanding the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and legal entities and on extending the terms of sanctions.

"It is difficult to comment on absolutely absurd decisions … It seems to me that initiators of the sanctions understand today that first of all they personally suffered from them because people do not understand, why they are losing contacts with Russia – humanitarian, trade, economic ones. They are suffering losses. That is probably infringement on human rights," Moskalkova told reporters.

The extended list involves 1,228 individuals and 468 legal entities, including Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, TV channels Zvezda, TVC, NTV Plus, RenTV, RBC as well as social networks VK (VKontakte), Odnoklassniki and the Mail.ru internet service and others.

Also on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow regarded Kiev's decision to expand sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities as another manifestation of an unfriendly and short-sighted policy against Russia.