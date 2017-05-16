Russia to Raise Issue of Ukrainian Sanctions at OSCE - Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to expand the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and legal entities and to extend the duration of these sanctions. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, TV channels Zvezda, TVC, NTV Plus, RenTV, RBC and some other Russian media outlets are among the sanctioned entities.

"This issue will be specifically raised at the next meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday in the framework of the discussion of the situation in Ukraine and the implementation of the Minsk agreements," Lukashevich said.

According to Lukashevich, The new sanctions against Russian organizations, politicians and the media are part of the Kiev's policy of suppressing the civil rights of the population immediately after receiving support from European partners.