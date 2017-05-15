N Korea Missile Test Comes ‘Very Close’ to Threshold for US Retaliation

"The Hwasong-12 significantly moves North Korea closer to having surprisingly demonstrated capability to strike the United States," the letter stated.
The letter also urged South Korea, Japan and the United States to increase the capacity of its ballistic missile defenses, including the deployment of additional missile defenses in the western-most US military base in Hawaii.
In addition, the letter recommended that the United States attempt to shoot down a future North Korean rocket.
North Korea claimed the missile was designed to carry a large-size nuclear warhead.
