Register
12:44 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    German chancellor and head of the German Christian Democrats, CDU, Angela Merkel, speaks at a regional party convention of the CDU in North Rhine-Westphalia, in Muenster, Germany. (File)

    Merkel's Party Wins Election in SPD Heartland of North Rhine-Westphalia

    © AP Photo/ Friso Gentsch/dpa
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 19 0 0

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is winning in the election in the local parliament over the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) in Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which is considered to be a strong hold of decades-long support for the SPD.

    (L-R) Julius and Johannes Laschet, Sons of Armin Laschet, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and his father Heinz Laschet react on first exit polls after the regional state elections of North Rhine-Westphalia, in Duesseldorf, May 14, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
    Forecast Shows Merkel's CDU Wins Election in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the latest preliminary data provided by the ARD broadcaster, CDU received 33.0 percent of votes, while SPD got 31.2 percent. The Free Democratic Party (FDP) came in third receiving 12.6 percent, while the alternative for Germany (AfD) party received 7.4 percent, Alliance 90/The Greens 6.4 percent and The Left party 4.9 percent.

    Almost two thirds of citizens, 65.5 percent, cast their votes in the election, which is 6 percent more than the previous election in 2012, according to the electoral committee.

    Mini-Election to Bundestag

    The most populous German state (13.1 million voters) held local elections four months before the election to the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament. The results in of North Rhine-Westphalia are likely to reflect a real balance of powers for the upcoming September vote.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel awaits the arrival of the new European Parliament President Antonio Tajani at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Merkel's Conservative Bloc Gains Ground 4 Months Ahead of German Election - Poll
    SPD head Martin Schulz, as well as Hannelore Kraft, the party’s governor in North Rhine-Westphalia, reiterated during the election campaign that the state had been considered to be a traditional heartland of the SPD for almost 50 years and labeled the vote to be a mini-election to the Bundestag.

    Thus, the SPD’s third consequent defeat in the local elections this year seems bitterer following Schulz’s assent to power which actually prompted high party’s rating in the beginning of 2017.

    "This is a hard day for SPD, a hard day for me personally: I come from the Federal State, where we have suffered defeat," Schulz said, admitting defeat in elections.

    Polar view on the election day was apparently voiced by the CDU.

    "It is a good day for North Rhine-Westphalia. We had to goals – to finish the ruling of right-green coalition and to become the strongest political force. We succeeded in both, thanks to everyone," Merkel’s CDU Vice-Chairman Armin Laschet said at the party’s headquarters.

    Opposite Conclusions

    A festive atmosphere in the CDU headquarters prevailed after the preliminary election results were announced. The party is placing high expectations for victory in the September election.

    "Our primary aim is to win the September election to the Bundestag, which we want to win. That is why today we have a holiday, while starting tomorrow a serious work for the benefit of Germany will start," CDU's general secretary Peter Tauber said.

    Martin Schulz reacts after he was elected new Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader during an SPD party convention in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Germany's SPD Narrows Gap With CDU/CSU Union Parties Gaining 32% - Poll
    Tauber noted that the victory in the region was ensured by the successful party’s policy in the spheres of security, infrastructure and education policy.

    The SPD camp was deeply disappointed by the results. Hannelore Kraft, the former head of government in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia, promised to quit her political career after the results of the elections in local parliament.

    Schulz expressed support for Kraft and voiced determination to continue the "struggle" in the fall election.

    "We win together, we lose together," Shulz said.

    The upcoming nationwide parliamentary elections to the Bundestag are due to take place on September 24.

    Related:

    Forecast Shows Merkel's CDU Wins Election in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia
    Merkel's Conservative Bloc Gains Ground 4 Months Ahead of German Election - Poll
    Merkel: Germany Not The First One Who Must Expand Capacities in Afghanistan'
    Tags:
    Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Angela Merkel, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Art of Hospitality: China Welcomes World Leaders at ‘One Belt, One Road’ Gala Dinner
    China Welcomes World Leaders at 'One Belt, One Road' Gala Dinner
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok