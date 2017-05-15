Russian FM Lavrov Spent an Hour Discussing Syrian Crisis With US President Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lavrov said that his conversation with US President Donald Trump earlier this week lasted for about one hour, and the sides expressed commitment that both, Russia and the United States, as well as regional players should influence numerous Syrian conflicting sides in order to encourage them to implement UN Security Council resolutions.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Russian FM Says Syrian Safe Zones Could Be Stretched Across Whole Country

"We worked for about two hours with [US State Secretary] Rex Tillerson, and then discussed Syria with US President Donald Trump at the White House for nearly one hour, first and foremost, from the point of view of the developments, created last year and continued with the new administration," Lavrov said in the air of Channel One on Sunday.

According to Lavrov, the matter is that Russia and the United States, together with other big regional players, such as Turkey, Iran and the Persian Gulf States, should influence different conflicting sides in Syria and encourage them to implement the UN Security Council resolutions, which require talks, development of a new constitution and preparations for the election.

"We have a mutual understanding with the United States regarding this issue. However, it is easier to agree on these things, rather than to implement them in practice, taking into account that there are many players in Syria on the ground," Lavrov added.

On May 10, Lavrov met with Trump at the White House and held talks with Tillerson, during which they discussed Syria, Ukraine and bilateral relations.