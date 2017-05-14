Forecast Shows Merkel's CDU Wins Election in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia

© AP Photo/ Yves Logghe Merkel Gains 13% Lead Over Schulz in Chancellor Race Five Months Before Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the forecast issued by the German broadcaster ARD on Sunday, CDU receives 34.5 percent of votes leaving behind Social Democratic Party (SPD) with 30.5 percent.

Among other parties competing in the elections there are Greens, Free Democratic Party (FDP), Alternative for Germany (AfD), The Left party and Pirate Party.

In 2012, SPD won the elections receiving 39.1 percent of votes and created a coalition with Germany's Alliance 90/The Greens party. Many experts view the elections in North Rhine-Westphalia as an indicator ahead of the upcoming nationwide parliamentary elections, which are due to take place on September 24.