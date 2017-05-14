Forecast Shows Merkel's CDU Wins Election in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia

Among other parties competing in the elections there are Greens, Free Democratic Party (FDP), Alternative for Germany (AfD), The Left party and Pirate Party.
In 2012, SPD won the elections receiving 39.1 percent of votes and created a coalition with Germany's Alliance 90/The Greens party. Many experts view the elections in North Rhine-Westphalia as an indicator ahead of the upcoming nationwide parliamentary elections, which are due to take place on September 24.
