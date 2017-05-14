Register
    (L-R) Julius and Johannes Laschet, Sons of Armin Laschet, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and his father Heinz Laschet react on first exit polls after the regional state elections of North Rhine-Westphalia, in Duesseldorf, May 14, 2017

    Forecast Shows Merkel's CDU Wins Election in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia

    © REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
    Politics
    The first forecasts show that German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party is winning the election in the local parliament in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia.

    Martin Schulz talks with Angela Merkel during an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels (File)
    © AP Photo/ Yves Logghe
    Merkel Gains 13% Lead Over Schulz in Chancellor Race Five Months Before Vote
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the forecast issued by the German broadcaster ARD on Sunday, CDU receives 34.5 percent of votes leaving behind Social Democratic Party (SPD) with 30.5 percent.

    Among other parties competing in the elections there are Greens, Free Democratic Party (FDP), Alternative for Germany (AfD), The Left party and Pirate Party.

    In 2012, SPD won the elections receiving 39.1 percent of votes and created a coalition with Germany's Alliance 90/The Greens party. Many experts view the elections in North Rhine-Westphalia as an indicator ahead of the upcoming nationwide parliamentary elections, which are due to take place on September 24.

    Tags:
    parliamentary elections, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Angela Merkel, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
