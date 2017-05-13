Moscow Calls EBRD's Decision on Investment Freeze Politically Motivated

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During the EBRD 2017 Annual Meeting and Business Forum which took place on May 9-10, Moscow raised the issue of violation of Russia's rights as the bank's shareholder after the suspension of the EBRD's investments in the country. The bank's other shareholders ruled that the EBRD's decision against Russia was legitimate.

"This independent multilateral development institution has in fact joined the sanctions pressure on Russia under the politically motivated pretexts. This was done in the most severe way as the limitations affected not only separate economy sectors or institutions but all new EBRD projects in Russia," the statement read.

Russia Not Yet Considering Leaving EBRD as Shareholder - Economy Minister

According to the ministry, such actions tarnished the bank's image.

"[The EBRD's] financial indicators and the quality of credit portfolio must be thoroughly reviewed by international rating agencies," the foreign ministry said.

The EBRD's decision to suspend new Russia's projects since July 2014 was taken amid the worsening of Moscow's relations with Washington and Brussels and introduction of sanctions against Russia by the Western countries over the alleged meddling in Ukraine's military conflict.