Greek Prime Minister Plans to Hold Talks With Putin During Visit to China

ATHENS (Sputnik) — According to media reports, Tsipras is expected to hold a state visit to Beijing on May 14-15. During the visit, the prime minister is supposed to participate in the forum devoted to China's so-called One Belt, One Road initiative.

"On the sidelines of the forum the prime minister will hold a series of meetings with heads of states and leaders of the international organizations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement read.

© AFP 2017/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI Greece, Foreign Lenders Reach Deal on Bailout Reforms

According to the statement, Tsipras is also expected to hold meetings with China's leadership, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The recent bilateral talks between Tsipras and Putin took place in March 2016.

According to media reports, 28 country leaders have already confirmed their participation in the May 14-15 Beijing international summit dedicated to "One Belt, One Road" initiative.