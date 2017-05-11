Register
    Journalists stand outside the United Nations office in Geneva during the Geneva IV conference on Syria, Switzerland, February 23, 2017

    Moscow Platform of Syrian Opposition to Take Part in New Round of Geneva Talks

    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    The Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition will be represented at the new round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva by the same delegation that was present in the previous round, Mohannad Dlykan, the platform’s representative and head of the delegation, told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The new round of UN-mediated negotiations in Geneva will be held on May 16 and has a target end date of May 19, Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura announced earlier on Thursday.

    "[Platform’s leader] Qadri Jamil has just declared that Moscow platform appointed its delegation with the same membership as the last time: me as the head of delegation, Abbas Alhabib, Sami Betinjane, Aroub al Masri, Eshtaar Mhmood, Yousef Selman, Namroud Сhlimon, Fahad Hassan and Hikar Rachid," Dlykan said.

    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Read Carefully: Russian Foreign Ministry Publishes Syria De-Escalation Zones Memo in English
    The latest round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations took place on March 23-31.

    The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

    The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

