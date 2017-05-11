Moscow Platform of Syrian Opposition to Take Part in New Round of Geneva Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The new round of UN-mediated negotiations in Geneva will be held on May 16 and has a target end date of May 19, Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura announced earlier on Thursday.
"[Platform’s leader] Qadri Jamil has just declared that Moscow platform appointed its delegation with the same membership as the last time: me as the head of delegation, Abbas Alhabib, Sami Betinjane, Aroub al Masri, Eshtaar Mhmood, Yousef Selman, Namroud Сhlimon, Fahad Hassan and Hikar Rachid," Dlykan said.
The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.
The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.
