Moscow Platform of Syrian Opposition to Take Part in New Round of Geneva Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The new round of UN-mediated negotiations in Geneva will be held on May 16 and has a target end date of May 19, Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura announced earlier on Thursday.

"[Platform’s leader] Qadri Jamil has just declared that Moscow platform appointed its delegation with the same membership as the last time: me as the head of delegation, Abbas Alhabib, Sami Betinjane, Aroub al Masri, Eshtaar Mhmood, Yousef Selman, Namroud Сhlimon, Fahad Hassan and Hikar Rachid," Dlykan said.

The latest round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations took place on March 23-31.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.