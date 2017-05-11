Leaked UK Labour Election Manifesto Suggests Refusal to Set Migration Targets

© AP Photo/ Stefan Rousseau UK Conservatives Almost 20% Ahead of Labour One Month Before UK General Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A new election manifesto of the UK Labour party, leaked to the press, rejects a 'no deal' Brexit and abstains from setting out migration targets, according to the UK media reports.

The Labour party pledges to do away with the rules that force migrants to prove they have enough money to live in the United Kingdom before being allowed to settle there, The Telegraph newspaper reported Tuesday, citing the obtained copy of the document.

The Labour reportedly criticizes UK Prime Minister Theresa May's statement that "no [Brexit] deal is better than a bad deal" and sets out to keep some of EU laws and funding in the United Kingdom.

The Labour also reportedly vows to only deploy armed forces when no other option is available.

According to the newspaper, the manifesto contains a pledge to hike taxes for those who earn more than 80,000 pounds a year (roughly $103,491). The highest salaries in the companies with government contracts would have to be no more than 20 times higher than the lowest ones.

The manifesto was expected to be officially unveiled a week later.

Earlier this week, UK media reported that the ruling Conservative Party, unlike Labour, was likely to maintain its "tens of thousands" immigration target in the new manifesto.

Both parties are gearing up for the general election scheduled for June 8.