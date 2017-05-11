Register
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton, May 2, 2017

    Leaked UK Labour Election Manifesto Suggests Refusal to Set Migration Targets

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Politics
    0 7301

    The Labour party pledges to do away with the rules that force migrants to prove they have enough money to live in the United Kingdom before being allowed to settle there, according to leaked election manifesto of the party.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Dhamecha Lohana Centre in north west London, where she is meeting Conservative party general election candidates from across London and the south east of England, Monday May 8, 2017. Britain will hold a general election on June 8
    © AP Photo/ Stefan Rousseau
    UK Conservatives Almost 20% Ahead of Labour One Month Before UK General Election
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A new election manifesto of the UK Labour party, leaked to the press, rejects a 'no deal' Brexit and abstains from setting out migration targets, according to the UK media reports.

    The Labour party pledges to do away with the rules that force migrants to prove they have enough money to live in the United Kingdom before being allowed to settle there, The Telegraph newspaper reported Tuesday, citing the obtained copy of the document.

    The Labour reportedly criticizes UK Prime Minister Theresa May's statement that "no [Brexit] deal is better than a bad deal" and sets out to keep some of EU laws and funding in the United Kingdom.

    The Labour also reportedly vows to only deploy armed forces when no other option is available.

    The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, speaks at the Scottish Labour Party Spring Conference in Perth, Scotland February 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Russell Cheyne
    UK Labour Leader Accuses May of Playing 'Brexit Games' for More Votes
    According to the newspaper, the manifesto contains a pledge to hike taxes for those who earn more than 80,000 pounds a year (roughly $103,491). The highest salaries in the companies with government contracts would have to be no more than 20 times higher than the lowest ones.

    The manifesto was expected to be officially unveiled a week later.

    Earlier this week, UK media reported that the ruling Conservative Party, unlike Labour, was likely to maintain its "tens of thousands" immigration target in the new manifesto.

    Both parties are gearing up for the general election scheduled for June 8.

    Tags:
    British Labour Party, United Kingdom
