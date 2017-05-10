NATO Membership 'Categorically Unacceptable' for Moldova - President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Wednesday that membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is "categorically unacceptable" to his country.

"I have always said to all our external partners there are three or four things that I can never [allow] to be subject to negotiations. This is our statehood, the preservation of Moldova, not union with some countries. Second is our neutrality, NATO is categorically unacceptable," Dodon said.

Dodon also added he was ready for constructive work with the leadership of the breakaway republic of Transnistria toward unifying the country.

"I am personally inclined very constructively toward the leadership of the region, we have already had two meetings with the head of the Transnistrian region. I hope there will be others in the near future," Dodon said in Moscow.

He said "step by step" efforts to resolve issues between residents of the opposite banks of the Dniester River would be made "so that at the right moment, when everyone is ready, to decide on a political settlement."

Speaking alongside Russian lower house parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Dodon named Moldova's Orthodox belief and strategic partnership with Russia as his country's third and fourth non-negotiable principles.