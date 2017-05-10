Slovak FM Calls for Preserving 'Open Communication Channels' With Russia

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Slovak minister held a meeting with White House senior director for Russia and Europe Fiona Hill.

"Despite the existing differences in our and Russia’s views of the world, we must keep open communication channels," Lajcak said Tuesday, as quoted by the Slovak TASR news agency.

He added that NATO had a platform and tools for such communications, but the European Union did not have them.

The level of communications between Russia and the western countries has deteriorated in recent years, mostly after the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014. The United States, as well as several other countries accused the Russian side of interference in Ukraine's internal affairs. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations