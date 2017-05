© REUTERS/ Social Media Website Syria's HNC Sponsors Should Stop Conforming to Opposition Group - Lavrov

GENEVA (Sputnik) – According to him, there have been no changes to the HNC delegation to the talks, but the final list of negotiators will be decided on after the Riyadh meeting.

"We HNC will meet in Riyadh on 12 & 13 May, and fly to Geneva on 15 May," Muslit said.

According to the office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, the next round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva will be held on May 16.

The latest round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations took place on March 23-31.