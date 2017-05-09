Register
11:09 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    French President elect Emmanuel Macron on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017.

    French Election: Macron's Campaign Promises 'Would Be Difficult to Realize'

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron Wins French Presidential Election (34)
    0 13810

    Newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron is likely to face major obstacles as he tries to push through his ambitious reform agenda, Professor of European Politics at the Institute of Political Studies in Lyon Alistair Cole told Radio Sputnik.

    "Macron's objectives would be difficult to realize. I think he has to move quickly from his perspective. He said that he will use the quick procedure to introduce labor reform," the analyst noted. "If he gets bogged down, if he doesn't have a powerful majority, it's going to be very difficult of course to have the basic capacity to push through these reforms."

    Macron has promised to boost France's slow economic growth, battle high unemployment and promote competitiveness by reforming the labor market and simplifying the tax and pension systems. 

    Flags fly at half mast at NATO headquarters in Brussels, March 23, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Macron's Win in French Election: More Anti-Russia Sanctions, More 'NATO Must Expand'
    Delivering on campaign pledges will be a challenge for Macron, who heads the recently created centrist En Marche! party. The former civil servant and investment banker secured 66.1 percent of the vote (20.7 million) in the second round of the presidential election held on May 7. However, only 16 percent of those who voted for him said that they support his program, according to an opinion poll conducted by Ipsos.

    Macron will also face opposition from other parties.

    "Many on the left of French politics, particularly those people who voted for [Jean-Luc] Mélenchon, have said straight away that although they were pleased that Marine Le Pen was not elected they would robustly oppose attempts to cut the number of public servants and to bring down the debt in those proportions," Professor Cole said.

    Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the founder of the La France insoumise (FI), received more than 19 percent of the vote in the first round, coming fourth after Macron, right wing Marine Le Pen and conservative François Fillon.

    French president-elect Emmanuel Macron waves at supporters as he arrives on stage before delivering a speech in front of the Pyramid at the Louvre Museum in Paris on May 7, 2017, after the second round of the French presidential election.
    © AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE WOJAZER
    French People in Regions Skeptical About 'President of Rich' Macron
    Nearly 11 million (33.9 percent) of those who took part in the second round voted for Marine Le Pen, making it the highest share that the National Front (FN) presidential hopeful has ever received. Le Pen's father, who founded the FN in 1977, received 17.79 percent in the second round of the 2002 French presidential election.

    Marine Le Pen "actually doubled the number of votes by comparison to her father 15 years ago. I think in terms of the result itself she will be a little bit disappointed. The polls were putting her on 40 percent until the televised debate last Wednesday. In terms of the future, she clearly made a strong stake in her speech to head in a way the opposition. But I think this might be wishful thinking," he said.

    France is heading toward the parliamentary elections scheduled to be held in mid-June, with 577 seats of the National Assembly up for grabs.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Results of the French Presidential Election
    © Sputnik/
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Topic:
    Macron Wins French Presidential Election (34)

    Related:

    Macron Overcomes Weak Support to Win French Election by Not Being Le Pen
    Protests Held in Paris After Macron's Victory in French Presidential Elections
    Former UKIP Leader: Macron's Policies May Make Le Pen President in 2022 Election
    Violent Clashes Erupt in Paris Following Macron Win
    Tags:
    reforms, campaign promises, French Presidential Election 2017, Alistair Cole, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok