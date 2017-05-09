May Hopes Macron Recognizes Benefits of Bilateral Treaty on Border Checking

LONDON (Sputnik) — During his election campaign, Macron, who was elected French president on Sunday, said that the treaty must be renegotiated, especially in terms of the issues of the child migrants, who arrived in Europe without their relatives.

"As for the Le Touquet agreement, actually it works for the benefit of both the United Kingdom and France and obviously in the government that is elected after June 8 we will be sitting down and talking to Mr. Macron and others about how that system has worked both to the benefit of France as well as to the benefit of the United Kingdom," May told reporters.

Due to the upcoming snap election in the United Kingdom, May asked the UK nation for support in order to have a more powerful political weight during the talks with Macron as he has received a strong mandate in the presidential election, winning with 66.1 percent of the ballots in favor of his candidacy.

"In the United Kingdom, we need to ensure that we have got an equally strong mandate. Every vote for me and my team will strengthen my hand in those Brexit negotiations," May added.

© REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann UK Prime Minister May, Macron Discuss Brexit

The United Kingdom and France signed Le Touquet Treaty in 2003 amid tensions over the number of migrants in camps in the French town of Calais. The deal authorizes UK authorities to carry out border checks and inspect vehicles on the French side of the English Channel. In turn, London assumed the large part of financial costs associated with the presence of refugees in Calais.

Scrapping the deal could see UK border checks brought back to the English side of the Channel, potentially allowing people to reach the Kent shore to set up camps there while waiting for their applications to be processed.

Earlier in the day, Jean Pisani-Ferry, Macron's chief economic adviser, said that the newly elected president will be a "tough" negotiator on Brexit, but noting that Macron does not intend to punish London for its withdrawal from the European Union.