Register
00:32 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A member of the UK Border agency stands at the entrance of the Channel Ferries in Calais, northern France, on January 27, 2009 .

    May Hopes Macron Recognizes Benefits of Bilateral Treaty on Border Checking

    © AFP 2017/ Philippe Huguen
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron Wins French Presidential Election (25)
    0 2310

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May expressed hope on Monday that newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron will not change the bilateral Le Touquet Treaty on juxtaposed border controls for cross-channel ferry routes between France and the United Kingdom as the agreement benefits both states.

    LONDON (Sputnik) — During his election campaign, Macron, who was elected French president on Sunday, said that the treaty must be renegotiated, especially in terms of the issues of the child migrants, who arrived in Europe without their relatives.

    "As for the Le Touquet agreement, actually it works for the benefit of both the United Kingdom and France and obviously in the government that is elected after June 8 we will be sitting down and talking to Mr. Macron and others about how that system has worked both to the benefit of France as well as to the benefit of the United Kingdom," May told reporters.

    Due to the upcoming snap election in the United Kingdom, May asked the UK nation for support in order to have a more powerful political weight during the talks with Macron as he has received a strong mandate in the presidential election, winning with 66.1 percent of the ballots in favor of his candidacy.

    "In the United Kingdom, we need to ensure that we have got an equally strong mandate. Every vote for me and my team will strengthen my hand in those Brexit negotiations," May added.

    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a contract with the nation, in Paris, France, March 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    UK Prime Minister May, Macron Discuss Brexit
    The United Kingdom and France signed Le Touquet Treaty in 2003 amid tensions over the number of migrants in camps in the French town of Calais. The deal authorizes UK authorities to carry out border checks and inspect vehicles on the French side of the English Channel. In turn, London assumed the large part of financial costs associated with the presence of refugees in Calais.

    Scrapping the deal could see UK border checks brought back to the English side of the Channel, potentially allowing people to reach the Kent shore to set up camps there while waiting for their applications to be processed.

    Earlier in the day, Jean Pisani-Ferry, Macron's chief economic adviser, said that the newly elected president will be a "tough" negotiator on Brexit, but noting that Macron does not intend to punish London for its withdrawal from the European Union.

    Topic:
    Macron Wins French Presidential Election (25)

    Related:

    Trump, French President-Elect Macron to Meet on May 25 at NATO Summit
    Macron's Spotlight Stolen by Mysterious Man Becomes Social Media Hit (VIDEO)
    French MP Reveals How Parties United Against Le Pen Paving Way for Macron Win
    Tags:
    Emmanuel Macron, Theresa May, France, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok