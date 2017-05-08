UN Special Envoy for Syria De Mistura to Reconvene Geneva Talks on May 16

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The next round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva will be held on May 16, a statement released by de Mistura said on Monday.
De Mistura hopes that the agreement on creation of four safe zones in Syria, reached last week during the Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation, will be fully implemented, "thus bringing about a significant de-escalation in violence, and helping shape an environment conducive to the political intra-Syrian talks in Geneva," the statement added.
According to the statement, de Mistura is scheduled to brief the UN Security Council later in May.
All comments
Show new comments (0)