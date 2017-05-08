Register
19:59 GMT +308 May 2017
    French presidential election winner, En Marche! leader Emmanuel Macron, center left, delivering his victory speech near Louvre, Paris.

    Likely Hung French Parl't After June Vote to Result in Turmoil - Republican MP

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Politics
    None of the French political parties will be able to gain a majority in the parliament after June elections, which means that the country will experience a turbulent period, Jacques Myard, a member of The Republicans party, told Sputnik on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The legislative elections are scheduled to take place on June 11 and June 18, one month after Sunday's presidential runoff which resulted in the victory of leader of the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron over candidate from the National Front Marine Le Pen with 66.1 percent against 33.9 percent.

    "It will be a very chaotic time for France in the coming months. Le Pen, despite her poor performance at the debates, will certainly gain from 50 to 80 seats in the National Assembly, but she will not win the legislative vote because, The Republicans party may also win a lot of seats and, of course, Macron, with his mix of socialists and civil servants, is likely to have a big group as well. Therefore, we will have no majority in the new Parliament," Myard said.

    People walk past campaign posters of Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!), and Marine Le Pen (R), French National Front (FN) political party leader, two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election, are seen in Paris, France, April 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    This is How Macron's Victory Could Change French-Russian Relations
    He added that the fact that 8.51 percent of those who voted cast blank ballots, intentionally empty envelopes, testified that high percentage of voters were dissatisfied with the necessity to choose between Macron and Le Pen in the French presidential runoff.

    According to a recent poll, 26 percent of voters in the legislative elections scheduled to take place on June 11 and June 18 will vote for the alliance of French President-elect Emmanuel Macron's En Marche! and The Democratic Movement party (MoDem) while 22 percent would vote for the Republicans party and their ally center-right The Union of Democrats and Independents party (UDI), and 21 percent would support the National Front.

    Results of the French Presidential Election
    © Sputnik/
    Results of the French Presidential Election

