Justin Trudeau Congratulates Macron on Winning French Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated on Sunday Emmanuel Macron on winning the French presidential election, called on strengthening relation between Paris and Ottawa.

"Congratulations @EmmanuelMacron! Let's meet soon, and keep working to grow & strengthen the deep ties between Canada and France," Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

​According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron is winning the election with 65.48 percent of votes after 95 percent of ballots counted.