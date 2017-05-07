French Citizens Voting in Brussels Favor Macron Over Le Pen - Exit Poll

The first official results of the second round of the French presidential election will be provided by the country's Interior Ministry at 8 p.m. local time.
The polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday.
In the second round of vote, two candidates face each other: independent Emmanuel Macron, the leader of "En Marche!" movement, who got 24 percent of the votes in the first round, and right-wing Marine Le Pen, who came second with 21 percent of the votes.
