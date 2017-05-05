UK Conservative Party Enhances Positions on Local Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Conservative Party of the United Kingdom has improved its positions in a series of local and mayoral elections held across the party, local media reported Friday.

On Thursday, local elections were held across the United Kingdom with a total of 4,851 council seats up for election.

The BBC broadcaster reported, citing preliminary results of the elections, that the Conservatives won 561 seats, increasing its previous results by 155, while the Labour Party lost 125 seats and gained 404 seats.

The Liberal Democrats took 143 seats, the Greens obtained five, while the UK Independence Party (UKIP) had not won any seats at the moment, the news outlet added.

According to the broadcaster, the Conservative Party won control over 10 authorities, while the Labour Party received five.