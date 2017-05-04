EU Not Seeking to Affect Upcoming UK General Election Results

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The European Union is not trying to interfere in upcoming UK parliamentary elections despite Prime Minister Theresa May’s allegations, Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas said Thursday.

On Wednesday, May said the European Commission had deliberately hardened its Brexit negotiating stance, while the EU officials issued threats against the United Kingdom to affect the results of the June 8 general election.

"We know that there is an election taking place in the United Kingdom, people get excited whenever we have elections. This election in the United Kingdom is mainly about Brexit, but we, here, in Brussels, we are very busy, rather busy with our policy work. We have too much to do on our plate … So, in a nutshell, we are very busy and we will not ‘brexitize’ our work," Schinas said during a press briefing.

May's bid for an early general election on June 8 was supported by the House of Commons, the lower house of the country's parliament, on April 19.

According to the prime minister, the election is needed to overcome divisions in the parliament, which was dissolved on Wednesday, ensure successful Brexit talks with the European Union and maintain stability in the country.