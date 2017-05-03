Register
17:09 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    In this Thursday Jan. 29, 2015 photo, fighters of the Turkey-based Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) walk in the damaged streets of Sinjar, Iraq

    Turkish Attack on Sinjar Likely to Have 'No Impact' on Erdogan-Putin Talks

    © AP Photo/ Bram Janssen
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 25211

    As Turkish and Russian Presidents are set to meet in the Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi later on Wednesday, Sputnik Turkiye talked to Turkish politicians and political analysts about the legitimacy of recent Turkish attack on Kurdish positions in Iraq and whether it is going to have any impact on the Turkish-Russian talks and further relations.

    Kurdish women carry flags as they protest, in the northeastern city of Qamishli, against Turkish airstrikes on the headquarters of the Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Mount Karachok on Tuesday, Syria April 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US 'Deep Concern' Not a 'Fitting' Reaction to Turkish Air Strikes on Kurds
    On April 25, Turkish jets struck the positions of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), in northern Syria and Iraq, killing about 70 Kurdish fighters, causing consternation and confusion around the globe.

    In Iraq, the Turkish planes bombed Kurdish fighters from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Sinjar region. In Syria, the air strikes targeted the positions the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in the Karachok Mountains in the northeast of the country. YPG units remain a key component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are backed by the US and which have been closing in on Raqqa, the self-proclaimed capital of the terrorist organization Daesh (ISIS).

    In Washington, the State Department said it was "deeply concerned" by the air strikes, which were not authorized by the US-led coalition Turkey is part of.

    Russian officials responded by condemning the Turkish air strikes against the Kurds in Syria and Iraq.

    "We were greatly disturbed by reports of Ankara’s operations. There is reason to believe that if it was not for the hasty US attack on Syria’s Shayrat Airbase, which was outside the bounds of international law, Turkey would not have carried out the recent strikes. It is necessary to put an end to arbitrariness on Syrian soil. We urge all international and regional partners to respect the sovereignty and independence of Syria and Iraq, as well as of other countries," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during her weekly briefing last Thursday.

    Turkey, however, claimed that the airstrikes were aimed at preventing the Kurdish fighters from sending terrorists and weapons to Turkey.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, second left, shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 10, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Syria, S-400s and Trade: What to Expect from the Putin-Erdogan Meeting
    Ahead of the meeting between Russian and Turkish Presidents in Sochi, Sputnik Turkiye talked to Turkish politicians and political analysts about the legitimacy of the recent Turkish attack on the Kurdish positions in Iraq and whether they would have any impact on the Turkish-Russian talks and further relations.

    Bilgay Duman, an expert with the Ankara-based Center for Middle Eastern Strategic Studies (ORSAM) firmly expressed his opinion that the Turkish operation in Iraq was legitimate.

    "Across the border (with Iraq), terrorists are very active and Iraq is unable to eliminate them on its own, hence the Turkish operation is legitimate," he told Sputnik, adding that Ankara acted within its rights, as set up by international law.

    He also commented on  US deliveries of armored vehicles through Iraqi Kurdistan to Syria-based units of the Iraqi People's Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), saying that the Iraqi Kurds are an ally of Turkey.

    "All the parties should be friendly in their relationship with Turkey as the cooperation with Turkey will bring its contribution to the guarantee of stability in the region. Both Russia and the US should render more support to Turkey, which is one of the strongest countries in the region," he told Sputnik.

    Damaged vehicles that belonged to Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) are transported from their headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Bloody Message: Turkey's Attacks on Kurds Show It is 'Not Happy' About Kurdish-Russia-US Contacts
    The expert further noted that Ankara can't stand against Russia and the US, hence the relations between these countries are of primary importance to the region. Further cooperation between these countries, he said, depends on simultaneous steps being taken by of all the parties, including Russia and the US.

    Turkish politician and vice-chairman of the country's main opposition Republican People's Party Ozturk Yilmaz also suggested that the  Turkish operation is legitimate.

    "It is hard for me to understand the reaction to the operations conducted against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) for the sake of ensuring Turkey's own security. We think that it is important to review the operation in Sinjar within the context of the fight against terrorist organizations and as a full-fledged operation and not as any kind of demonstrative action," he told Sputnik.

    The politician said he hopes that the attack on Sinjar won't have any negative impact on Ankara's relations with Russia.

    "This operation won't have any negative impact on the negotiations. We, as a party which gives weight to the relationship with Russia, do not think that Moscow will take a strong stand on Turkey because of Sinjar. Our relations are very close now, therefore, Russia should be as attentive to issues that are particularly sensitive to Turkey, as Turkey is attentive to the issues which are sensitive to Russia," he said.

    Soldiers with the Iraqi special forces look out on Islamic State group positions from a rooftop in west Mosul as fighting continues, Monday, April 24, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Bram Janssen
    Iraqi City of Mosul to Be Fully Liberated From Daesh Within One Month
    Meanwhile Aydın Selcen, former Turkish Consul General in Erbil, wrote to Sputnik that he does not think that the legitimacy of the Turkish aerial operation in the region, where the centralized authorities of Iraq and Syria have lost their authority, where such a phenomenon as Daesh had come into being, where various armed units are raging and where global and regional powers are currently facing off, would remain on the agenda for a long time.

    The former diplomat suggested that this attack won't affect the meeting between Presidents Erdogan and Putin. However he suggested that the bilateral contacts and following developments will define the tone and context of the further negotiations between Erdogan and Trump and will likely define whether there is going to be any meeting between these leaders at all, he concluded.

    Tags:
    bilateral relations, talks, attack, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Bilgay Duman, Aydın Selcen, Ozturk Yilmaz, Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sinjar, Sochi, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok