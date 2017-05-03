Register
01:58 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud. (File)

    Understanding Between Saudi Arabia, Iran Impossible Saudi Deputy Crown Prince

    © AFP 2017/ STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 27 0 0

    Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman al Saud says that it is impossible to reach mutual understanding between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

    Foreign Affairs Minister of Saudi Arabia Adel al-Jubeir
    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Riyadh Against Involvement of Iran’s IRGC, Hezbollah in Syria – Saudi FM
    DUBAI (Sputnik) – It is impossible to reach mutual understanding between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman al Saud told the MBC broadcaster accusing Iranian authorities of extremism.

    “The Iranian regime adheres to the extremist ideology, that is why it is impossible to reach mutual understanding with it … There is no common ground between us and the Iranian regime,” the deputy crown prince said on Tuesday.

    From his point of view, the main target for Tehran is Saudi Arabia, not Syria, because Iran wants to control the Muslim holy sites in Mecca.

    “We do not wait for the hostilities in Saudi Arabia in order to begin counteracting Iran,” the deputy crown prince added.

    The relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran deteriorated in 2011 after the eruption of protests in the Muslim countries known as the Arab Spring as Iran supported Shia forces in several countries, while Saudi Arabia – the Sunnis.

    In January 2016, Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran after protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Iran in response to Riyadh's execution of prominent Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

    Related:

    This is How Riyadh's Bellicose Threats Against Iran Can Backfire on Saudi Arabia
    Why Russia-Iran Cooperation Has the Edge Over US-Saudi Ties
    Saudi Arabia Turns to Iraq in Search of a 'Mediator' to Establish Ties With Iran
    Tags:
    Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Match Made in Heaven
    Match Made in Heaven
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok