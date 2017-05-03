DUBAI (Sputnik) – It is impossible to reach mutual understanding between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman al Saud told the MBC broadcaster accusing Iranian authorities of extremism.

“The Iranian regime adheres to the extremist ideology, that is why it is impossible to reach mutual understanding with it … There is no common ground between us and the Iranian regime,” the deputy crown prince said on Tuesday.

From his point of view, the main target for Tehran is Saudi Arabia, not Syria, because Iran wants to control the Muslim holy sites in Mecca.

“We do not wait for the hostilities in Saudi Arabia in order to begin counteracting Iran,” the deputy crown prince added.

The relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran deteriorated in 2011 after the eruption of protests in the Muslim countries known as the Arab Spring as Iran supported Shia forces in several countries, while Saudi Arabia – the Sunnis.

In January 2016, Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran after protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Iran in response to Riyadh's execution of prominent Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr.