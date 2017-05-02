July's G20 Leaders to Discuss Overcoming Global Economic Hurdles - Putin

SOCHI (Sputnik) — Addressing Russian-German trade in particular, the president said bilateral economic ties looked promising amid rebounding trade seen since the start of this year.

"There are still a lot of problems, there are still many obstacles, but this is precisely what we intend to discuss at the German-proposed G20 talks. It is certain that we will deal with what can and must be done to remove obstacles to the development of the global economy," Putin said at a press conference after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Germany, which is chairing the G20 this year, is hosting the next leaders' meeting on July 7-8 in Hamburg. The leaders of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union are expected to attend.