Almost Half of Fillon, Melenchon Supporters to Vote for Macron in French Run-Off

The voting intention figures for Macron among Melenchon supporters dropped by 13 percent from the previous survey conducted Monday through Tuesday, while the number of those who intend to abstain from voting rose by 7 percent to 41 percent.
With regards to those French citizens who cast their ballots for Fillon in the first election round, 50 percent of this group plan to support Macron in the run-off, 21 percent will vote for right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen, and 29 percent intend to abstain.
On April 23, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on May 7. According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.30 percent. Fillon finished third with 20.01 percent, while Melenchon received 19.58 percent.
