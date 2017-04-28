Register
    Staff members set up the hall before Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Chatellerault, France, April 28, 2017

    Almost Half of Fillon, Melenchon Supporters to Vote for Macron in French Run-Off

    © REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau
    50 percent of the supporters of presidential candidate from The Republicans' party Francois Fillon and 40 percent of those who voted for Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), will vote for independent candidate Emmanuel Macron in the upcoming presidential run-off, according to the poll.

    Candidates for the 2017 presidential election (LtoR) Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans and candidate of the French centre-right, Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche, Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Benoit Hamon of the French Socialist party (PS) pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France, March 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik/Pool
    Le Pen Calls on Supporters of Melenchon Not to Vote for Macron in French Run-Off
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Half of the supporters of former presidential candidate from The Republicans' party Francois Fillon and 40 percent of those who voted for Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), intend to cast their ballot for independent candidate Emmanuel Macron in the upcoming presidential run-off, a fresh poll by Odoxa showed Friday.

    The voting intention figures for Macron among Melenchon supporters dropped by 13 percent from the previous survey conducted Monday through Tuesday, while the number of those who intend to abstain from voting rose by 7 percent to 41 percent.

    With regards to those French citizens who cast their ballots for Fillon in the first election round, 50 percent of this group plan to support Macron in the run-off, 21 percent will vote for right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen, and 29 percent intend to abstain.

    People walk past campaign posters of Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party leader, and Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!), two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    Macron's Chances Against Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off Up by 1% - Poll
    In general, Macron is projected to win the second election round with 59 percent of vote, which is a four percent decrease from the previous poll.

    On April 23, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on May 7. According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.30 percent. Fillon finished third with 20.01 percent, while Melenchon received 19.58 percent.

