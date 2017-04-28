Free Syrian Army Received No Invitation to Astana Talks - Chief of Staff

© AFP 2017/ Nazeer al-Khatib Free Syrian Army's South Front Welcomes US Syria Strike as Way to Prevent Chemical Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Syrian armed opposition has not yet received an official invitation to participate in the intra-Syrian Astana talks scheduled for May 3-4, Free Syrian Army (FSA) Chief of Staff Ahmed Berri told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have not received an official invitation. Everyone is talking about the talks in Astana, but so far we have not received an official invitation," Berri said.

Kazakhstan's capital of Astana has hosted three rounds of talks on Syrian settlement brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran, held on January 23-24, February 15-16, March 14-15 with the next round scheduled for May 3-4. During the talks, the participants agreed to set up a ceasefire monitoring group, among other issues.

