Putin, Abe Discuss Russia-Japan Joint Economic Activity on Kuril Islands

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday discussed joint economic activities of Russia and Japan on the Kuril Islands.

"Of course, the issue of the peace treaty was also discussed, the solution of which should meet the strategic interests of both Russia and Japan and be accepted by the peoples of both countries. In this context, we discussed the issues of joint economic activities in the South Kurils, as we had agreed with Mr. Abe in December in Tokyo," Putin said after the Russian-Japanese talks in Moscow.