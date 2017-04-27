'There’s Nothing Yet': Kremlin Spokesman on Rumored Putin-Trump Summit in May

© AFP 2017/ DMITRY KOSTYUKOV Putin, Trump Named Among 100 Most Influential People in 2017 - Time Magazine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A Russian financial newspaper, the Kommersant, cited sources in the governments of both countries as saying Putin and Trump could meet in a European country late next month.

Asked whether a meeting had been planned, Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, "There’s nothing yet."

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov last week reaffirmed the nation’s readiness to such a summit that, he said, was essential for forwarding bilateral cooperation.