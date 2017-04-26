Over 117,000 Sign Petition for UK PM to Take Part in Pre-Election TV Debates

"We demand a televised debate between Theresa May and the leaders of the UK's main opposition parties. If Theresa May refuses, the BBC, Channel 4 or ITV should host a debate with an empty chair for the Prime Minister," the petition dubbed "We deserve a debate — What's May scared of?," published at Change.org website, read.
According to the petition, the UK public "deserves better," and as such, the party leader’s plans "should be put under serious scrutiny."
On April 19, the UK House of Commons backed May's bid for an early general election. May said the snap election was aimed at overcoming divisions in parliament, succeeding in Brexit negotiations with the European Union, and ensuring stability in the country. Soon after announcing snap election, May said she would not take part in the debates on TV but would rather meet the voters instead.
All comments
Show new comments (0)