16:55 GMT +326 April 2017
    Over 117,000 Sign Petition for UK PM to Take Part in Pre-Election TV Debates

    Over 117,000 people have signed an online petition demanding televised debate between UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the leaders of the UK's main opposition parties.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 117,000 people have signed an online petition calling on UK Prime Minister Theresa May to participate in televised debates with the country's opposition parties ahead of the snap general election, set for June 8, as of Wednesday.

    "We demand a televised debate between Theresa May and the leaders of the UK's main opposition parties. If Theresa May refuses, the BBC, Channel 4 or ITV should host a debate with an empty chair for the Prime Minister," the petition dubbed "We deserve a debate — What's May scared of?," published at Change.org website, read.

    According to the petition, the UK public "deserves better," and as such, the party leader’s plans "should be put under serious scrutiny."

    The petition has to get 150,000 signatures before it can be delivered not only to May, but also to the BBC broadcaster, Director of Channel 4 David Abraham and Chief Executive of ITV Adam Crozier. The petition also called on the aforementioned TV broadcasters to hold the debate regardless of the prime minister's willingness to participate.

    On April 19, the UK House of Commons backed May's bid for an early general election. May said the snap election was aimed at overcoming divisions in parliament, succeeding in Brexit negotiations with the European Union, and ensuring stability in the country. Soon after announcing snap election, May said she would not take part in the debates on TV but would rather meet the voters instead.

