© AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ Israel to Cancel German Submarine Acquisition Deal If Graft Confirmed

–

BERLIN (Sputnik)German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed deep regrets over cancellation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday.

"The chancellor deeply regrets that the meeting [between Gabriel and Netanyahu] did not take place," Seibert said.

After his visit to Jordan, Gabriel arrived in Israel on Monday to commemorate the victims of Holocaust and meet with Netanyahu as part of his working visit to the Middle East. He is also scheduled to meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry cited Tuesday Gabriel’s intention to meet with the Israeli NGO Breaking the Silence as the reason for Netanyahu’s decision to cancel the meeting with him, which was expected to take place in Israel on Tuesday. Breaking the Silence is an organization that claims the Israeli army has committed war crimes against civilians in war zones.

Gabriel said Tuesday that while he regretted the cancellation of his scheduled talks with Netanyahu, there would be other opportunities to meet.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!