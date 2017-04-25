Russian FM Lavrov, OSCE Secretary General Zannier Hold Joint Presser in Moscow

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

The engagement in solving the crisis in Ukraine has been the key topic of the talks, OSCE Secretary General said. He assured Russian Foreign Minister that OSCE is setting up a criminal probe to establish how a mine was set up on a civilian road in Ukraine's Lugansk.

On Sunday, law enforcement officials of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) said the explosion hit the observers' car near the Pryshyb settlement in the Lugansk region and, as a result, one SMM member was killed. Later in the day, OSCE Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug confirmed the explosion, adding that the blast killed a US citizen and injured two more people from Germany and the Czech Republic.

Measures to ensure the security of Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) observers in Donbas should be tightened, Lavrov said Tuesday after talks with OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier.

"We are convinced that measures to ensure proper security of the mission's staff should be further tightened, for this it is necessary to intensify the work both in the Contact Group and in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination," Lavrov said.