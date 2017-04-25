Putin, Abe to Discuss Implementation of Russia-Japan Deals on April 27

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the implementation of previously reached bilateral agreements during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Russia on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"On April 27, 2017, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Russia. The negotiations between the Russian president and the Japanese prime minister will consider the implementation of the agreements reached during the Russian head of state's visit to Japan on December 15-16, 2016," the Kremlin said.

The sides also plan to discuss the state and the prospects of Russian-Japanese economic, political and humanitarian cooperation, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

In the spring of 2016, Abe presented an eight-point bilateral economic plan during his visit to Russia, covering such areas as oil and gas development, and the modernization of ports and airports in the Russian Far East.

During Abe's December 2016 meeting with Putin in Japan, about 80 documents, including on bilateral economic cooperation, were signed.