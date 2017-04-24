Kremlin Comments on Macron HQ Claim Russia Interfered in French Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia wants to develop friendly ties with other states that are also positively disposed, Peskov added, labeling claims that French presidential candidate Macron is viewed negatively by the Kremlin as "primitive."

"These are completely incorrect assertions, they are quite primitive. Russia is traditionally ready and willing to build good relations with those who are also positively disposed," Peskov told reporters.

"To say that Russia supports one or another candidate more would be wrong."

According to Peskov, Russia has never interfered in the electoral processes of other states and has no intention to do so in the future.

"Again, which groups, where, why Russia? All this reminds us a bit of the accusations that sounded from Washington and which are still suspended, without doing credit to the authors of these statements," Peskov told reporters.

© REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann Macron on the Throne? Victory Prospects of the Independent French Candidate

Before the first round of the election, Macron's campaign accused Russia of targeting his En Marche! party's servers ahead of this year's presidential election. Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia did not interfere in the affairs of other countries, particularly in pre-election processes.

With most of the votes counted, the National Front leader received 21.43 percent in the first round of the election held Sunday, while the "En Marche!" movement founder Macron came first with 23.86 percent, according to the preliminary results, published by the French Interior Ministry.

The second round of election is slated for May 7.