Moscow Hopes EU to Pay Attention to Kiev's Refusal to Fulfill Minsk Accords

"The Ukrainian crisis remains at the heart of our disagreements with the European Union. We hope that the European Union will stop ignoring Kiev's stubborn refusal to fulfill its part of the commitments to implement the Minsk agreements, primarily in the field of the political settlement, will pay attention to the manifestations of aggressive nationalism, violation of freedom of speech and journalists' rights in Ukraine," the ministry said in connection with the upcoming visit of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to Moscow.
On Thursday, EU Ambassador to Russia Vygaudas Usackas told reporters that Syria and Ukraine would be the main topics of the meeting between Lavrov and Mogherini.
