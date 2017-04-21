Register
17:13 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow.

    Moscow Hopes EU to Pay Attention to Kiev's Refusal to Fulfill Minsk Accords

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Politics
    Get short URL
    15202

    Russia expects that the EU will pay attention to Kiev's refusal to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements.

    Aftermath of shelling in the town of Luganskoye in the Donetsk Region. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko
    G7 Foreign Ministers Acknowledge Stagnation in Minsk Process on Ukraine
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow expects that the European Union will pay attention to Kiev's refusal to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

    "The Ukrainian crisis remains at the heart of our disagreements with the European Union. We hope that the European Union will stop ignoring Kiev's stubborn refusal to fulfill its part of the commitments to implement the Minsk agreements, primarily in the field of ​​the political settlement, will pay attention to the manifestations of aggressive nationalism, violation of freedom of speech and journalists' rights in Ukraine," the ministry said in  connection with the upcoming visit of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to Moscow.

    One of the Kremlin towers in Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Kiev's Reluctance to Fulfill Minsk Deal 'Cannot Inspire Optimism' - Kremlin
    Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the situation in Ukraine, the Western Balkans, in Syria, Iraq and Libya, implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) on settlement of the Iranian nuclear program issue, and the Middle East settlement would be on the agenda of the meeting between Mogherini and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on April 24.

    On Thursday, EU Ambassador to Russia Vygaudas Usackas told reporters that Syria and Ukraine would be the main topics of the meeting between Lavrov and Mogherini.

    Related:

    Moscow to Provide Minsk With Loan Worth Up to $1Bln – Belarus Deputy PM
    Russia to Increase Oil Supplies to Belarus When Minsk Repays Gas Balance
    Russia to Refinance Belarus' $750-800 Mln Debt Obligations - Minsk
    Tags:
    Minsk agreements, EU, Russian Foreign Ministry, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Sad Trump Poll Cartoon
    Less Popular than United, Hitler, Bee Stings, Tooth Decay...
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok