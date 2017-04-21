Moscow Hopes EU to Pay Attention to Kiev's Refusal to Fulfill Minsk Accords

© Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko G7 Foreign Ministers Acknowledge Stagnation in Minsk Process on Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow expects that the European Union will pay attention to Kiev's refusal to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"The Ukrainian crisis remains at the heart of our disagreements with the European Union. We hope that the European Union will stop ignoring Kiev's stubborn refusal to fulfill its part of the commitments to implement the Minsk agreements, primarily in the field of ​​the political settlement, will pay attention to the manifestations of aggressive nationalism, violation of freedom of speech and journalists' rights in Ukraine," the ministry said in connection with the upcoming visit of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to Moscow.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the situation in Ukraine, the Western Balkans, in Syria, Iraq and Libya, implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) on settlement of the Iranian nuclear program issue, and the Middle East settlement would be on the agenda of the meeting between Mogherini and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on April 24.

On Thursday, EU Ambassador to Russia Vygaudas Usackas told reporters that Syria and Ukraine would be the main topics of the meeting between Lavrov and Mogherini.