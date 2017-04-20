Putin: Falsification, Manipulation of History Lead to Global Disunity

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Falsification of history leads to disunity in the world and is fraught with huge risks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Committee.

"Of course, unfortunately, there are other approaches to history when they try to turn it into political and ideological weapons. We see what risks are entailed by a cynical attitude toward the past. [We see] how falsification, manipulation of historical facts leads to disunity of countries and peoples, to the emergence of new dividing lines, formation of an enemy image," Putin said.