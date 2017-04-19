Moscow Welcomes UN Court Decision to Disregard Claims of 'Aggression' in Crimea

"It is important that the Court took a principled position and did not support Ukraine's claims about alleged "aggression", "occupation", or the status of Crimea as not relevant to the subject of the proceedings," the ministry said in a commentary posted in its Facebook blog.
Ukraine initiated legal proceedings against Russia on January 16, 2017 accusing Moscow of financing terrorism and racial discrimination in light of the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)