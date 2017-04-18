Kazakhstan Interested in Increasing Number of Astana Process Observers

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev Turkey Says Syrian Opposition Intends to Participate in Next Astana Talks - Lavrov

ASTANA (Sputnik) – It is critically important for Kazakhstan to increase the number of observers of Astana process on Syrian reconciliation with the issue being actively discussed with guarantor states, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters on Tuesday.

“It is critically important for us to increase the number of observers, Kazakhstan’s party is actively working on the issue with the guarantor states so that all parties interested in boosting the cessation of hostilities regime have an opportunity to observe Astana process. We raised an issue of the possibility to involve Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar during talks with guarantor states such as Russia. On the other hand, we are very interested in informing the European Union about the course of Astana process,” Abdrakhmanov said.