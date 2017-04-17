Over 87% of Turks in Czech Republic Vote Against Constitution Changes

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — More than 87 percent of Turkish citizens residing in the Czech Republic voted against Turkish constitutional amendments expanding the president's powers, Milan Hnatek, a representative of the Czech-Turkish organization CeskoTurecko, working to facilitate Czech-Turkish trade, told Sputnik on Monday.
"Around 1,100 Turkish citizens eligible to vote are now residing in the Czech Republic, out of them 593 people took part in the referendum. About 12.5 percent voted in support of the proposed reforms, with 87.5 percent voting against," Hnatek said.
The reforms have already cleared the Turkish parliament and been signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
