20:16 GMT +315 April 2017
    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    Ankara Slams West's Interference in Turkish, Russian Affairs as 'Disease'

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on Saturday the long-standing interference of the West into internal affairs of Russia and Turkey "a disease."

    ANKARA (Sputnik) — Cavusoglu added that the Western countries were worried about rapprochement between Turkey and Russia.

    "A number of Western countries like interfering in the internal affairs of Russia and Turkey and cannot recover from this disease, which has been lasting for more than one year. This category of states imagined themselves to be 'bosses' of the others," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

    He also stressed that Ankara and Moscow were cooperating in numerous ares, in particular, in fight against terrorism.

    "Ankara seeks to strengthen cooperation with Moscow in the fight against terrorism," Cavusoglu said, adding that the Russian and Turkish experts started holding meeting on a more frequent basis.

    Earlier this week, Cavusoglu said that Turkey had no problems regarding its relations with Russia, as evidenced by the positive dynamics which had been noticed in the bilateral cooperation over the last six months.

    In March, Cavusoglu said that Turkey wanted to strengthen relations with Russia in all spheres, including trade, and hoped that the relevant ministries would hold talks and take necessary measures.

    Ankara-Moscow relations worsened in November 2015, following downing of a Russian aircraft by Turkey over Syria. On January 1, 2016, Moscow imposed on Ankara a ban on the import of various agricultural products in response to the aircraft accident, however, in October the Russian embargo was partially lifted following Ankara's apologies.

