Lavrov Mocks Defected Syrian General's Claims About Hidden Chemical Weapons

Moscow is surprised by the fact that a defected Syrian general has kept silent for three years about the stockpiles of chemical weapons in Syria, which Damascus allegedly hid from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Sergei Lavrov said Saturday.

On Friday, The Telegraph newspaper reported citing Syrian Brig. Gen. Zaher Sakat, who had fled the country four years ago, that Syria still had hundreds of tonnes of chemical weapons after it had handed over 1,300 tonnes of chemical weapons — what it called the country's entire arsenal — to the OPCW in 2014.

"The overall volume of chemical agents to be eliminated was estimated at 1,300 tonnes, while the general said yesterday that there had been 2,000 tonnes of chemical weapons [in Syria]. Since the figure of 1,300 tonnes was announced officially… why has the general said nothing about 2,000 tonnes for three years, 700 tonnes is not a small figure," Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, it seems that the general defected in 2013, the year when Russia and the US reached a deal on Syria's chemical disarmament. He added that the Syrian government provided the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) with data on the quantity of the chemical weapons it possessed back in 2014; then the OPCW confirmed the information.

Lavrov added it is difficult to put 700 tonnes "in a vial" in a reference to US Secretary of State Colin Powell's demostration of a vial which allegedly proved the existence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, which turned out to be a lie, and which led to the invasion of Iraq.

"Any sober minded person understands that this general was motivated by either a carrot or a whip," Lavrov concluded.



© AP Photo/ Alfonso Perez Moscow Reminds US All Chemical Weapons Were Taken Out of Syria in Mid-2014 With its Help

Syrian opposition claimed on April 4 forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

Moscow demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, stressing that the international community should not accuse Syrian government before the investigation has been carried out.