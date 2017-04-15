Register
15 April 2017
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    Lavrov Mocks Defected Syrian General's Claims About Hidden Chemical Weapons

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov mocked a media report citing an alleged defected Syrian general who claimed that Syria had hundreds of tonnes of chemical weapons.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    'Who Brought You Up?' Five Times Russian FM Showed Who’s The Boss
    Moscow is surprised by the fact that a defected Syrian general has kept silent for three years about the stockpiles of chemical weapons in Syria, which Damascus allegedly hid from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Sergei Lavrov said Saturday.

    On Friday, The Telegraph newspaper reported citing Syrian Brig. Gen. Zaher Sakat, who had fled the country four years ago, that Syria still had hundreds of tonnes of chemical weapons after it had handed over 1,300 tonnes of chemical weapons — what it called the country's entire arsenal — to the OPCW in 2014.

    "The overall volume of chemical agents to be eliminated was estimated at 1,300 tonnes, while the general said yesterday that there had been 2,000 tonnes of chemical weapons [in Syria]. Since the figure of 1,300 tonnes was announced officially… why has the general said nothing about 2,000 tonnes for three years, 700 tonnes is not a small figure," Lavrov said.

    According to Lavrov, it seems that the general defected in 2013, the year when Russia and the US reached a deal on Syria's chemical disarmament. He added that the Syrian government provided the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) with data on the quantity of the chemical weapons it possessed back in 2014; then the OPCW confirmed the information.

    Lavrov added it is difficult to put 700 tonnes "in a vial" in a reference to US Secretary of State Colin Powell's demostration of a vial which allegedly proved the existence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, which turned out to be a lie, and which led to the invasion of Iraq.

    "Any sober minded person understands that this general was motivated by either a carrot or a whip," Lavrov concluded.

    A marine officer of the Cape Ray, a ship equipped to neutralize Syrian chemicals, shows a chemical protection suit to reporters
    © AP Photo/ Alfonso Perez
    Moscow Reminds US All Chemical Weapons Were Taken Out of Syria in Mid-2014 With its Help
    Syrian opposition claimed on April 4 forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

    Moscow demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, stressing that the international community should not accuse Syrian government before the investigation has been carried out.

      JOHN CHUCKMAN
      My comment on this story in Britain's Independent:

      COMMENT POSTED TO AN ARTICLE BY HARRY COCKBURN IN THE INDEPENDENT

      “Syrian regime has 'at least 2,000 tonnes' of chemical weapons hidden away, says Brigadier-General Zaher al-Sakat”

      Well, if there is dog crap to find, The Independent will find it.

      It is, if you will, a perverse form of investigative reporting frequently featured.

      Certainly, what most people think of as investigative reportage long ago disappeared from The Independent.

      No one knows or cares who this clown of a general is, Assad's giving up his poison gas weapons was absolutely genuine, as every informed person knows.

      It was done under a crisis situation, with both the United States and Russia signing off on it. Russia did the direct supervision, removal, and destruction.

      Assad himself and Putin both had the strongest incentive to do things right with Obama threatening a "no-fly" zone, a gimmick America has used time and time again to basically seize control of the air and start bombing at will pretending it is responding to bad guys.

      And just the very idea that anyone could jerk Putin around this way is proof of the general's brutal ignorance or deliberate dishonesty.

      How anyone who has followed current affairs, anyone with a brain, and anyone with no propaganda motive, could imply that about Putin is laughable.

      Here is the supreme statesman-leader of our time, without question, and this goofy, runaway general, hoping to make himself important in exile, claims nonsense about him? Speaks for itself.

      And, please, just once, wouldn't it be right to discuss all the poisons the United States has sent to Syria over the last five years via Turkey - where some of it was actually caught at the border by guards, guards who got themselves in trouble with the secret service, doing too scrupulous a job - and Saudi Arabia.

      Hillary Clinton oversaw a project in Libya - another well-run country America destroyed - removing some of the murdered Gaddafi's weapons, including poisons like Sarin, and shipping them around the Mediterranean for smuggling into Syria.

      She was ready to repeat in Syria the ugly play done in Libya, as was her mass-murderer boss, Obama.

      Unlike the asinine general's daydreams, we absolutely know this to be true from the world's last genuine investigative reporter, Seymour Hersh.

      By the way, here is another reliable independent reporter's story on what happened at Idlib:

      www.prisonplanet.com/u-s-intelligence-source-syria-chemical-weapons-attack-launched-from-saudi-base.

      In this account, Israel is involved, as it has been covertly the whole time in the project to destroy and partition Syria. That's what the phony civil war is about, what Israel wants in its region. Good reason for killing 300,000 people don't you think?
      American Socialist
      America must think the world is stupid..
      they keep trying the same old tactics, which no one fell for the first time.
      even Trump's "red line" was reminiscent of Obama's "red line", which was similar to Colin Powell's "Yellow Cake".
