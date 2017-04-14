Kremlin Dismisses Macron's HQ Claims of Russia's Involvement in Cyberattacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Macron's office accused Russia of being behind cyberattacks and spreading fake news about the French politician.

"We strongly disagree with such accusations, they are absolutely groundless, official Moscow could and can in no way be involved in any cyberattacks," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that Russian "official representations in Moscow, including banking structures, official agencies, themselves are constantly victims of cyberattacks."

Russian officials have repeatedly denied Moscow in any way interfered or attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of foreign countries calling these accusations groundless. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that no evidence has been offered to support the claims that Moscow had allegedly interfered in the US presidential election or had been involved in any way in the general election campaigns in Germany and France.

Moscow has been facing numerous accusations over alleged attempts to interfere in the Western elections providing no evidence. In December 2016, reports emerged that the German government feared potential influence on the 2017 parliamentary elections from Russia after the US Central Intelligence Agency had accused Moscow of carrying out cyberattacks against the Democratic National Committee (DNC) computer systems in an attempt to influence the November US presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.