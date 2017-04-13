Register
21:11 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Protestors cast their shadows over an European flag during a pro-EU demonstration as European Union leaders meet in downtown Rome, Italy, March 25, 2017

    Disadvantages of the Euro Pushing Italy Out of the Bloc

    © REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 16420

    Whilst the “‘Frexit”’ narrative is mostly political and is entangled with the ongoing electoral campaign in France, the “‘Itexit”’ prospect might be imminent as the Italians’ disgruntlement with the euro is rooted in the economic fundamentals, their structural implications and, and quality of life.

    Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election delivers a speech during a political rally in Marseille, France, April 9, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jean-Paul Pelissier
    Stock Markets Nervous as French Presidential Elections Point to Frexit Vote
    Kristian Rouz — Amidst the widely —speculated possibilities of France and Italy leaving the eurozoneEurozone as a result of the rise of right-wing populism in Europe, there are substantial purely economic reasons behind Italy's Euroscepticism. With France being mostly a political case in the face of the upcoming presidential elections, Italy's ongoing banking sector crisis, lack of economic growth, faltering disposable incomes and trade disadvantages are fundamental factors, producing a widespread disgruntlement with the euro in that nation.

    Italy in the eurozoneEurozone's third-largest economy, next to Germany and France, and it has recently found itself in the mire of unfavourableunfavorable macroeconomic conditions, which the eurozoneEurozone economic governance structure is only making harder to fix.

    The quality of life for many Italians has been stagnant or deteriorated deteriorating following the early-2010s European debt crisis due to the single-currency policies of the European Central Bank (ECB). The lack of flexibility in the Frankfurt-based ECB's monetary policies has resulted in the Italian economic growth faltering, and inflation barely advancing. These macroeconomic trends translated into poorer improvements in the quality of life for Italians in comparison with that in Germany or France.

    The banking crisis, currently raging in Italy, is another concern, which the ECB is reluctant to provide a solution for. Several Italian banks, including Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banc, and the world's oldest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, are severely undercapitalisedundercapitalized due to the Italian's' stunning inability to service their debts stemming from the lower life living standards and low wages.

    Euro currency
    © Photo: Pixabay
    How Frexit and Itexit Could Help Indebted Nations Pay Creditors Off
    These banks are struggling to attract capital in the single-currency environment, and the ECB is reluctant to provide a bailout. Leaving the euro and devaluing its national currency would help Italy fix this issue as a higher-yielding currency (and whilst the euro is a low-yielding one), which has typically has greater appeal to investors and traders in the currency markets.

    Adding to the economic issues of Italy, the nation's purchasing power decreased between 2004 and 2015 compared to most European nations, most prominently, compared to Germany. According to a December report from Eurostat, the purchasing power index rose from 120 to 124 in Germany (with 100 being the EU-28 average), whilst in Italy, the index dropped from 110 to 96. France had been flat at 106, whilst the performance of robustly-growingrobustly growing Eastern European countries like Slovakia, Czech Republic and, and Slovenia, was were either similar to that of Italy, or better.

    "…Italy looks like it's becoming the next domino to suffer from the strength of the German economy as trends […] have become much more pronounced over the past 12 months," a report by World Economic read.

    In other words, Italians were better off with the lira rather than they are now under the euro. The banking sector struggle isn a mere reflection of the overall deterioration in living conditions, and the recent political success of the right-wing populist Five Star Movement is another reflection of the Italians' disgruntlement with the way things have been going during the post-crisis recovery of the past several years.

    Another concern in governmental debt. Italy has accumulated a significant debt burden of 132.7 percent ofpc GDP as of 2015, and its debt-to-GDP ratio has been an average ofaveraged 109.5 percentpc since 1999, which is far above the provisions of the Stability and Growth Pact, allowing for a 60 —percent debt-to-GDP ceiling.

    A man walks on a logo of the Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena bank in Rome, Italy, September 24, 2013.
    © REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
    Banking Cornerstone for Itexit? Italy Gov’t Poised to Nationalise Monte Paschi
    This is not only a concern of governmental borrowing, but it also reflects the lack of economic growth, the inefficiency of governmental spending and investment, and the lack of private-sector investment. In the first seven years of the euro (1999-2006), Italy hads extracted major benefits from the single-currency environment, which translated into lower debt-to-GDP and quicker economic growth.

    Things went south after the global financial crisis of 2008 and the European debt crisis in 2011 — Italy's increased borrowing aimed at patching up the holes in its economy was compensatory for the lack of monetary policy tools, which have all been in the hands of the ECB. The Frankfurt-based regulator, however, is acting on behalf of the entire eurozoneEurozone, and is unable or unwilling to properly and thoroughly address the issues that individual member countries might be facing.

    Another issue is that in terms of foreign trade, Italy is significantly disadvantaged compared to Germany. The purchasing power of an "‘Italian euro"' (what 1 euro can buy in Italy) has fallen over the years by 10 percentpc compared to that of the "‘German euro'." This means that German exports are cheaper and are thus more competitive in the intra-eurozoneEurozone trade, and Italy is losing the competition for the markets of the Eastern Europe, most prominently.

    A key characteristic of the Italian economy in the post-WWII period was higher inflation and higher input costs compared to its European peers, and these were the main drivers behind Italy's international competitiveness and economic growth. In the new reality of low inflation in the eurozoneEurozone, Italy has been struggling to achieve a 1 1-percent annual growth (target reached in 4Q16).

    Subsequently, a December poll from Eurobarometer showed that 47 percent ofpc Italians said the euro was a "‘bad thing'," whilst inly only 41 percentpc said it was a "‘good thing'."

    Essentially, the ECB monetary policies are too strict and inflexible to benefit Italy economically, whilst, on the other hand, the European Union is lacking unity and the political will to encourage the standardisationstandardization in the economic structures of member state economies. The Italian economy is still mostly the same as it has been through the years after the WWII, and it can only grow substantially under the looser monetary conditions. The ECB austerity measures, based off the economic realities of the Northern Europe, simply does do not fit the structurally different economies, and the walls of the European home are cracking in times of extended turmoil.

    Related:

    English Wine Sees Opportunities as EU Competitors Fear Brexit Grape Depression
    Brexit Prompts UK Make Harsh Statements on Syria - Syrian UN Envoy
    What? Again?!? UK Lawmakers Claim Russia May Have Hacked the Brexit Vote
    Tags:
    Itexit, Frexit, Italy, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok