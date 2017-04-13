Moscow Explains Why UNSC Anti-Daesh Sanctions Insufficient

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On December 17, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to counter the financing of terrorism.

“It is necessary to take comprehensive measures to impose embargo against Daesh. Separate elements of such sanctions have already been introduced by the UN Security Council, related in particular to illegal trade of oil, objects of art, but we believe that these measures are insufficient,” Gatilov said.

“We need to move forward in this direction and impose complete blockade against Daesh which continues to receive financial support from outside, which gives it a possibility to proceed with its terror activities,” he added.

© Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun Iraqi Army Flushes Out Daesh, Raises Flag Over Omarkan Village North of Mosul

Gatilov added that the consultations on the matter were underway in the UNSC.

"It must be said that this process is not easy, and for our part we are trying in every possible way to bring colleagues and partners in the council to such a resolution after all. At present, diplomatic efforts in this direction are continuing," he concluded.

Russia and the United States co-sponsored the 2253 UNSC resolution that expanded the so-called Al-Qaeda Sanctions List to include Daesh as a separate entity instead of an al-Qaeda affiliate.

The document calls for groups such as Daesh and the al-Qaeda affiliate the al-Nusra Front to be prevented from benefiting from the sale oil and antiquities and from the ransoming of hostages, as well as from receiving donations.