Register
18:09 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel awaits the arrival of the new European Parliament President Antonio Tajani at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2017.

    Reasons Behind Merkel's Upcoming Visit to Moscow

    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Politics
    Get short URL
    52214119

    German Сhancellor Angela Merkel is going to visit Moscow on May 2, according to the German Der Spiegel magazine. In an interview with Radio Sputnik, political scientist Vladimir Olenchenko said that one of the reasons behind Merkel's trip to Moscow is her unwillingness to stay on the sidelines in global politics.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File)
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Germany Has 'Equally Bad' Relations With Russia and US 'Because of Merkel'
    The political scientist believes that the important aspect of Merkel's arrival in Moscow is her desire to be involved in the political decision-making process.

    "The Chancellor fears that a dialogue between Russia and the United States can develop in such a way that there will be no need for the presence of everyone else and that many important international issues will be resolved without her," Olenchenko told Radio Sputnik.

    According to the expert, there are also other reasons behind Merkel's decision to come to Moscow. Among the most important issues are Russian-German relations, the upcoming G20-summit in Hamburg as well as various foreign policy aspects.

    "The first aspect is Russian-German relations. Second, Angela Merkel wants to know about Russia's preparations for the G20 summit, which will be held in Hamburg in July. This is an issue of the highest priority because the first meeting of the US and Russian presidents is assumed to take place during the summit.

    The third reason concerns Angela Merkel personally. She is a candidate for Chancellor in the upcoming election in September and thus, foreign policy is especially important for her," the expert stated.

    European Parliament President Martin Schulz, left, talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Yves Logghe
    German Left Challenges Merkel's Chancellorship: Possible Consequences for Russia
    Earlier, it was said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a visit to Moscow only when progress on the settlement of Ukrainian and Syrian crises is reached. However, now her position has changed, Der Spiegel wrote.

    According to the magazine, German diplomats consider the situation in Ukraine extremely dangerous. In recent months, the situation in Donbass "has deteriorated", while the victory of Donald Trump "mixed all cards in world politics."

    After his election, Berlin feared that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin would decide everything "behind" Merkel's back.

    "Washington, however, has chosen such a restrained line towards Moscow that it became hardly possible to work. The problem is now not active rapprochement between the US and Russia, but complete silence," the magazine wrote.

    Merkel believes that the situation is extremely serious, which is why three weeks ago she visited Washington "to return the Americans into the game," and now will go to Russia, Der Spiegel condluded.

    Related:

    Germany Deploys Tanks in Lithuania as Part of Mission to 'Intimidate' Russia
    Dubious Honor: Germany, Ukraine, Sweden Lead the Way in Anti-Russian Media Bias
    Tags:
    visit, Angela Merkel, Russia, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      martillo
      Merkel has the morality of a rodent and Germans know that she blows in any direction the wind takes her. They want rid of this traitor but there is not much of a choice to replace this USSAN puppet. Seems like Orange Don doesn't want to play with her either so now "Erika" will try being nice in Moscow. Russians of course know all about her STASI days not to mention what the NSA GESTAPO has on her so there won't be much she can offer Mr Bear.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Linda
      Its a pity that Germany is run by a globalist traitor an vassal like Merkel.
    • Reply
      Bobblehead
      This is just to fool the german electorate, this crypto of the synagogue of satan is behind all the trouble in Ukraine. Will Fritz get fooled in the upcoming election and then find she has increased sanctions soon after winning, its possible because he has been given the freedom of all the farm animals surrounding Berlin !!
    • Reply
      Blackiein reply toLinda(Show commentHide comment)
      Linda,
      Yes,
      Release her Stasi file now.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok